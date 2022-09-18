SALEM, N.H. — “Be bold, strong and fierce.”
The words stretch across wall art in Stacey Morris’ home office at 3 Budron Ave.
Two years ago, when Stacey and her husband, Greg, moved to their new home, she thought the message would look good there.
The words have new meaning now.
They serve as the back drop for a table covered with dozens of bottles and doses of medications, herbs and supplements Stacey takes daily as she battles glioblastoma — an aggressive brain cancer known to reoccur.
“Most days, I’m still kind of in denial,” said Stacey, 51, who grew up in Methuen and previously lived in Lawrence.
So far she has undergone two brain surgeries and along with numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.
She is being treated through Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and also recently started taking naturopathic treatments of herbs and vitamins.
Hundreds of pills are organized into a plastic tray that holds her weekly doses.
She is also researching keto and low carb diets in the hope it will slow any recurring tumors.
“We know it’s going to come back,” her husband, Greg, explains about the brain cancer.
“It’s going to come back. It’s just a matter of when and where,” Stacey added.
Stacey and Greg have been married for more than 30 years and have two children, Kaytlin, 29, and Nick, 24.
Greg is well known in Lawrence as a heavy equipment operator for the city’s Department of Public Works. Stacey was a para-professional at the Frost School in South Lawrence for nearly two decades.
Friends recently started a Go Fund Me account to help defray medical and related expenses for Stacey and her family. Both are grateful for the thousands of dollars already raised, and donations from friends and strangers, including Stacey’s former Frost School colleagues.
“They say, ‘Once a Frosty, always a Frosty,’” she said.
She now works for a company called Paychex but is on leave due to the cancer.
Stacey was always a healthy person, only being diagnosed with excema and asthma in the past.
The trouble started this past Thanksgiving night, after dinner, when she was relaxing with her family and had “an episode,” she said.
She described what happened as a combination of a “spacing out, heart racing and body tingling.”
Greg immediately took Stacey to the emergency room at Holy Family. There was initially talk of a stroke. But a CT Scan revealed the tumor, sitting on the right parietal lobe of her brain, in the vicinity of the back right side of her head, behind her ear.
A doctor would later tell Greg: “This is bad.”
Stacey would have her first surgery at Holy Family. and then her chemo and radiation treatments were scheduled for 4 p.m. on weekdays.
“I get out of work at 3 p.m. so I was able to take her,” Greg explained.
In March, the couple took a much needed vacation. They went to Hilton Head, South Carolina, and stayed in a generous friend’s time share.
“It was nice to relax and do nothing for a week,” said Stacey, noting when they returned home “everything seemed fine.”
But the lightheadedness and tingling started all over again. An MRI revealed a new tumor in the same area.
“We knew it was going to come back,” Greg said.
Through Dana Farber Cancer Institute, another surgery, this time on July 13, was scheduled at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
One upside the couple learned was that Stacey’s tumor formed in a solid mass, making it easier to exact. Other tumors that grow in a spider web shape cannot always be moved, Stacey explained.
They tried, but doctors couldn’t remove as much of the second tumor as the first, Stacey added.
Testing revealed the tumors are not caused by anything genetic but likely environmental. What that environmental cause is, Stacey said, is not something they think they’ll ever know.
Both Stacey and Greg stressed all medical workers and doctors they’ve come in contact with, whether in Methuen or Boston, have been outstanding. They are truly grateful.
“Anyone we’ve dealt with since day one has been really helpful,” Greg said.
Stacey said her two small dogs, miniature schnauzers named Blaze and Teddy, are always by her side. That was certainly the case during a late August visit to the Morris’ home.
She said she’s exploring naturopathic and holistic strategies to slow any future tumor growth. At the same time, she’s learned far too much about a glioblastoma diagnosis, “which is the worst of the worst, the least impacted by medications and least responsive to chemotherapies.”
“We decided to go the naturopathic route in hopes of slowing the growth of future tumors as well as becoming healthier and not just putting toxic chemicals in my body,” she added.
Stacey said spending time with her family and her nephew, James, 2-1/2, and Vivian, 1-1/2, are keeping her going. She’s looking forward to “watching them hit milestones and doing fun things with them.”
Also, the couple, can’t say “thank you” enough.
“We are so grateful for everyone that has helped support us in so many ways through this time,” Stacey said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
