PLAISTOW — Joseph Allen Souza, 37, of 34 Columbia Park, Haverhill was arrested May 10 on charges of second degree assault with a deadly weapon and bodily injury, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon after an altercation allegedly involved two minor males and two minor females.
Souza entered a plea of not guilty through his lawyer, Alan J. Cronheim, at Rockingham Superior Court Friday.
According to court documents, Souza said the fight was sparked by Justin Johnston and Jessica Barlow yelling "what you staring at" out of their car as they drove by Souza and a female and male who are both minors.
Court records say that although a black folding knife and a silver chisel with a black handle were discovered by police after Souza consented to a search of his truck, nothing was found on him at the time of his arrest.
According to court documents "these items fit the description of the weapon reportedly presented by Souza as he threatened Johnston that he was going to 'gut him' during the fight."
Video footage provided to police show the minor girl on top of Barlow in the parking lot, hitting her several times before walking away, according to court documents. Similarly, Souza was striking Johnston, court records say.
The male juvenile was not involved in the fight, according to court documents, but ran away with the female minor after she got into the fight with Barlow.
According to court records after more video was viewed by police, Souza was seen heading to his truck after the fight before opening the back passenger side door and returning to the area where Barlow and Johnston were.
According to Johnston in court documents, although he admitted to speaking with Souza while driving by, he said Souza and the minor ran up to them and started fighting.
Johnston said when he saw a knife in Souza's hand he tried to leave, but Souza attacked, cutting him a couple of times on his torso, court documents say.
According to court documents, Johnston said the knife was black with a squared end, the same description as the one confiscated from Souza's truck.
Barlow said she told Souza and the two minors she didn't want any trouble before the female minor told her "shut the (expletive) up you junkie (expletive), (expletive,)" according to court documents.
The minor then grabbed Barlow by her hair bun, pulling her backwards to the ground, court documents said.
After the female minor stopped hitting her, she saw Johnston with a knife being swung at him, and saw the female minor and the male minor run away. She also said the male minor had what appeared to be a crowbar on him, according to court documents.
According to Barlow in court documents, Souza came back to the scene looking for more trouble when police arrived.
The female minor was charged with simple assault, and had swollen, red hands before being released to her mother, according to court documents.
Eyewitness Hayley Franzen told Master Patrol Officer Joan Marsilia that Souza had a knife in his possession when he was yelling at Johnston.
Court documents say Barlow suffered multiple face injuries, including swelling to her right eye.
Souza is due in court for a dispositional conference with Judge William Delker on Aug. 5.