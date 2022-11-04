NORTH ANDOVER — Members of the Title Boxing Club put up their mitts last month to knock out addiction.
By punching heavy bags for two hours they raised close to $7,000, which was donated Monday in a ceremonial check to The Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project.
This was the second time that Title Boxing has held its “Fight for Recovery Box-A-Thon,” and the total was nearly $1,000 more than last year.
“We were there with a resource table and walking around thanking individuals for what they were giving us, and they were thanking us for what we were doing for the community,” said Cole Welch-Caffrey, president of MVPSAP.
What the organization has done since 2013, when it was founded by Phil Lahey of Methuen, is raise awareness about substance abuse.
“We go to a lot of events,” Lahey said. “We set up a table and we give out a lot of information and resources and support. In the past, we’ve talked to every group you can think of — the exchange clubs, the rotaries — we talk to them, we talk to parent groups. I’ve gone to Greater Lawrence Tech. Anyone who’ll let us in the door, we go in there.”
Their main goal is to inform parents about how addiction develops, which Lahey, a former city councilor, said usually begins with alcohol and marijuana.
“We try to make them aware of how to look for early warning signs, and give them people they can call, including us,” he said.
Welch said that these conversations also help to reduce the stigma of addiction, which is an important step in getting people to seek help.
While the pandemic put a hold on their programs, the Project is resuming its work, which includes hosting sessions with Dr. Ruth Potee, who discusses brain development as a factor in addiction.
They also participated in an event at the Methuen Police Department on August 31, National Overdose Awareness Day, where 2,290 purple flags were inserted in the ground in memory of those who were lost to addiction in Massachusetts in 2021.
“Members of the community came that had lost individuals,” Welch-Caffrey said. “It was important for them to put flags in the ground for loved ones they lost. It’s a very emotional experience, when you realize how many lives were lost.”
Lahey learned about substance abuse from his experience with a daughter who was hooked on heroin, but celebrated 14 years of freedom from drugs on Labor Day.
Welch-Caffrey is also a recovering addict, and celebrated 35 years of sobriety on October 16.
“So I have gone through my twenties, thirties, forties and halfway through my fifties being an example to those who suffer,” she said. “You can recover. I’m living proof.”
Her experience in recovery helps Welch illuminate what she calls “the flip side” of substance abuse.
“A billion people have recovered,” Welch-Caffrey said. “I don’t want to lose sight of the fact that people do recover.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.