METHUEN — New Balance footwear’s location in Methuen stepped into the community with big strides. The organization has hired people throughout the region, going beyond the original employment goal.
Since August 2021, close to 400 associates have been hired by New Balance for its Lawrence manufacturing location, the Methuen factory at 596 Lowell St., and second shifts in both Lawrence and Methuen, according to Amy Dow, director of public relations and government affairs with New Balance.
Of those hires, approximately 70% are from Lawrence, or around 280 people. About 14% of new hires are from Methuen, or about 56 people, according to Dow’s data. This equates to about 84% of new hires, or approximately 334 people.
Dow said the remaining 16% of hires are from various towns in the area.
Section 4A, page 3, of New Balance’s contract with Methuen required the company to hire at least 60 new people and to use its “best effort” to hire from the city and Merrimack Valley region. The paperwork laid out a goal of hiring at least 30% of new hires from the city, which was discussed at a City Council meeting May 20, 2019.
“It’s a goal,” said Bill Buckley, who was the city’s director of economic development at the time. “We’ve identified ways of doing that.”
Jessica Finocchiaro, Methuen city councilor at large, asked during the 2019 council meeting for there to be a required percentage of jobs sourced from Methuen residents.
Buckley explained in the meeting that he would not feel comfortable if the contract made a specific percentage of hires from Methuen a requirement due to the different skill requirements necessary for higher-up positions.
“I understand that with these types of jobs, it’s difficult to hire from one particular location because you’re trying to get certain skills to fit certain needs,” Finocchiaro said at the time.
Finocchiaro had suggested the contract require about 10% of hires to come from Methuen. Even though the deal was not amended, New Balance seems to have still reached Finocchiaro’s demands.
“It’s so much more advantageous if we pull from the community,” said John Campbell, New Balance’s vice president of corporate services. “Not only because it works well for us. It works for the associates but it also works because you become part of the community.”
Campbell said in the 2019 meeting that a majority of the workers from the other four New Balance facilities in Maine and Massachusetts live in the communities they work in.
He also mentioned the potential to work with local colleges and high schools in creating internship opportunities and enhancing particular curriculums with work at New Balance.
“We are excited to keep growing and hiring for our great domestic manufacturing teams,” Dow said.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3.
