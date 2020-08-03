ANDOVER — Parents of young aspiring filmmakers can register their kids for a course that’s being offered this month in Andover.
The Recreation Department is hosting a week-long “Intro to Filmmaking Course” offered by Filmmakers Collaborative, a tax-exempt, educational film production organization based in Melrose.
The program takes place the week of Aug. 10 and is available to students ages 10 to 14.
Students will learn script-writing, storyboard sketching, character development and camera skills. They will also shoot, write and edit a film by the end of the week.
The classes are taught by filmmakers who use Adobe Premiere Pro, a professional editing software. The students’ films will be eligible for submission to the Boston International Kids Film Festival, scheduled for November.
The film-making course will be from Aug. 8 to 14 and costs between $375 and $385. Registration is at https://andoverrec.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.