ANDOVER — Andover now has enough money to cap the Ledge Road Landfill, which has been closed since the 1970s.
Andover residents voted during the second half of the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday night to allow the town to appropriate $2.5 million for the project.
The meeting began the previous night but spilled into Tuesday with noticeably lower participation than the previous night, which had around 400 participants. Around 260 voters attended on Tuesday night.
Town Meeting is held annually and serves as Andover’s form of government.
The landfill article in the town warrant was one of several measures voted on, including improvements to the town’s water and sewer systems, a sustainability article to help combat climate change and several articles that will enable placement of solar panels on several schools in the district.
While the landfill hasn’t been used for around 50 years, the effort to finally close it has been held up by high costs, the permitting process and a desire to use the field for sports, said Chris Cronin, the director of the Department of Public Works, in an interview before Town Meeting.
Landfill capping prevents water from getting into waste and leaching into surrounding waterways, said Cronin.
While the landfill was always used for residential rubbish, there are concerns with any landfill, he said.
There is also a natural vein of arsenic in the site, said Cronin.
An article also passed that appropriates $13.36 million towards water and sewer infrastructure. Among other projects the funding will be used to continue the water main replacement program and finance the replacement of parts of the water system that contain lead, according to the Finance Committee’s report.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said that the town’s investments in water infrastructure is making an impact.
“We are seeing reports of discolored water decrease,” said Flanagan.
A sustainability resolution passed which asks the town to make climate action a priority for the town. The non-binding resolution calls for prioritizing reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, adopting nature -based solutions and developing a climate action plan.
“I just think the scope and scale of climate issues and everything that is involved with aligning ourselves with state initiatives requires not just groups of people working behind the scenes, it really requires engaging residents community-wide in a conversation,” said Select Board member Annie Gilbert at a board meeting in August when the resolution was first presented. “One way to do that is to bring this statement in front of Town Meeting and giving people the opportunity to express support, or not.”
“We are saying we are ready to establish Andover as a climate action community,” said Kate Margolese, a member of Andover WECAN, a climate action group.
The Virginia Cole award was presented to Gail Ralston, a member of the Andover Historical Society who also served on the Andover Town Governance Committee. The award is given to individuals to recognize their contributions to the town.
A series of articles passed which will allow the town to enter into a solar power purchase agreement at Bancroft Elementary, West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool.
The systems will offset power usage at Bancroft Elementary by 51% and energy needs at West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool by 25%, according to the town.
Over 20 years the energy purchase will remove 6,900 tons of carbon pollution and save $1.2 million, according to Joyce Losick-Yang, Andover’s director of sustainability.
