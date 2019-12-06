BOSTON — A state senator from Andover is putting the issue of compensating college athletes on Beacon Hill's table.
Legislation filed by Sen. Barry Finegold bans public or private higher education institutions from upholding any rule or standard that prevents a student athlete from earning compensation "as a result of the use of the student's name, image or likeness."
Under the bill, earning such compensation would also not affect any student's scholarship eligibility. The bill, which is similar to one filed in November by Springfield Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, also bans the National Collegiate Athletic Association or other athletic associations from preventing a higher education institution from participating in intercollegiate athletics.
"I think it's very unfair to college athletes these days when institutions are making an inordinate amount of money off them," said Finegold, who played football at Andover High School and later played for Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania.
His bill was referred by the Senate to the Joint Committee on Higher Education.
In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, making California the first state to allow student athletes to earn money from their name, image, and likeness. That law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.