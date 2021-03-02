Massachusetts Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, and Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, said Monday that as co-chairs of the newly established Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity, they will push for more laws to protect consumers from cybercrime.
Finegold and Campbell said the committee will focus on short-term issues, such as the state's contract for scheduling vaccinations online, as well as longer-term issues related to cyber threats, e-commerce, data protection and privacy, broadband access, 5G telecommunications, and other technology concerns.
“Massachusetts must rise to the challenges of the 21st century, and I look forward to our committee’s urgent work,” Finegold said. “COVID-19 has not only upended current routines, but it will impact how we live for decades to come. The pandemic has accelerated work-from-home trends and forced the public and private sectors to upgrade core technological infrastructure.
"Residents in the Commonwealth now rely on online platforms in order to go to work, conduct business, pay bills, and connect with others. We need to look to the future and take proactive measures to ensure new technologies are safe, secure, efficient, equitable, and reliable.”
Campbell agreed, saying "the issues that our committee shall tackle are central to the professional and personal challenges we all face every day in our lives. There is a critical, most pressing need for much improved access to high-quality digital communication that is secure throughout Massachusetts. Good legislation could lead to better and equitable access to high speed internet access for our residents, enhance commerce and promote economic growth, and make many things we do, such as accessing the state’s current vaccination website, much easier."
This session, the new committee will take up a large legislative portfolio on a variety of policy matters. Finegold and Campbell so far have co-sponsored bills that would create an office of data protection, cybersecurity, and privacy; create a cybercrime prevention program for school; expand access to new 5G services; require data brokers to disclose information about data collection practices; and require large companies to provide customer service hotlines.s