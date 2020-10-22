METHUEN — With very little discussion, the City Council this week voted to approve a set of executive session minutes contested by one of their colleagues as being incomplete.
At-large Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro at a meeting in early October challenged the accuracy of the minutes from an executive session held July 13 to discuss a hack into the city's computer system.
During the executive session, Mayor Neil Perry reported that a Russian organization was trying to implant ransomware into the city's information technology system, which would prevent access to the city's data until the city pays a ransom.
Perry told councilors he needed $272,000 to pay a company called ITMS to shore up the system and conduct an audit to clear out any further threats. The council approved his request on a vote of 8-0. The system was secured and the hack shut down without the release of any taxpayers' information, Perry said.
Finocchiaro claims that given the importance of the meeting, it should have been recorded. For various reasons, it was not.
At the council's meeting in early October, councilors agreed to hold off on a decision to approve the minutes until more information was released about the recording or whether amendments could be made to the minutes themselves.
On Monday night, the council voted 8-1, over Finicchiaro's objections, to remove the minutes from being "tabled," meaning they could be voted on.
Then the council voted again, 8-1, with Finicchiaro voting 'no' for the second time, to approve the minutes.
Finocchiaro said she felt the minutes should be tabled because she was still waiting for more information.
"We should wait until we have the information we were told we were going to get," she said.
Finocchiaro said she's confused by the council's actions on Monday night, noting that originally, the minutes weren't even on the agenda. They were placed on the agenda at the beginning of the Oct. 19 meeting by a vote of the council.
"I was surprised to see it added to the agenda during the meeting," she said, noting that she hadn't heard anything about the minutes or the recordings in the two weeks between the meetings. "There was no discussion as to why they were doing that. And there was no discussion on the meeting minutes, either."
She continues to insist there may also be a tape of the meeting.
"Some councilors said there was a tape, others said there wasn't a tape, the truth is, there are a couple of partial tapes," she said Wednesday.
Finocchiaro insists she is being shut down by some of her colleagues and the mayor.
"This is not the first time other politicians have tried to stop me from speaking out or advocate for transparency," she said. "If anyone thinks they can bully me into not speaking up, they don't know me very well."
She said the reason she is pushing on the issue is that large portions of the discussion in the executive session were left out and because of a problem with the recording.
"To me, things aren't adding up (in a way) that make sense," she said. "When that happens, I want to find out why and what's going on."
She's also concerned that there has been very little follow-up information given to the council about the hack.
"As soon as we give him the money, there's no follow-up, no information," she said. "That was almost $300,000 worth of taxpayer funds. That's no small amount."