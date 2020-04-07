HAVERHILL — Police in Haverhill now have the authority to enforce the prohibition of public gatherings of 10 people or more, city councilors agreed Tuesday night.
Passing an emergency ordinance at the request of Mayor James Fiorentini, councilors gave members of the Haverhill Police Department the power to fine those not in compliance $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense and $300 for third and subsequent offenses.
According to City Solicitor William Cox, who drafted the language related to COVID-19 and social distancing, no group of more than 10 people is allowed to gather in a public way or area owned by the city. This includes parks, playgrounds, recreation areas and school grounds.
“We hope this is an ordinance we never have to use,” Fiorentini said. “This is an ordinance that, as a civil liberties attorney, I thought I'd never have to submit, but these are unprecedented times. The young kids just don't get it — although I don't understand it — don't realize that while they might not get sick, they might infect their parents or grandparents.”
The prohibition does not prevent 10 or more people from being present at any one time at those locations, Cox said, as long as they adhere to the six-foot social distance guidelines. Emergency personnel and others performing emergency services, along with city employees conducting business, are exempt.
Fiorentini's attempt to trim the ordinance to five people was shot down by councilors including Thomas Sullivan and Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien.
Daly O'Brien said restricting five people from gathering was “pre-emptive” at this point.
“We're doing a really good job in Haverhill of keeping our distance and I think keeping it at 10 (people) with the support of the police chief is good enough for me,” Daly O'Brien said when voting to support the ordinance as written.
Michael McGonagle was the sole councilor to vote against the ordinance. As he explained it, police are stretched thin enough without having to monitor improper social distancing. He also said the ordinance puts unnecessary restrictions on residents trying to cope with the isolation of coronavirus.
“We have an incredibly overwhelmed police department and we haven't given them all the tools they need to do their job. They're doing a great job with what they have,” McGonagle said. “I want to leave open space so families can go for walks. It's important in these times not to take everything away from them. Let's hope families and neighbors are doing the right thing (when practicing social distancing). It seems like they are.”
The order goes into effect once signed by the mayor Wednesday and remains in effect until the COVID-19 State of Emergency is lifted by Gov. Charlie Baker.