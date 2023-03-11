LAWRENCE — A fire on the rooftop of an industrial building Friday night caused about $200,000 in damage, according to fire officials.
The fire spread from an air conditioning unit and caused damage to the surrounding area, said Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney.
“We had to open the roof and the general area to make sure there wasn’t any extension under the rubber roofing or insulation,” Meaney said.
The call for the fire came in around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. The fire went to two alarms and it took firefighters more than an hour to make sure that everything was extinguished.
Nobody was in the building at the time and there were no injuries to firefighters.
Meaney said that the rooftops of flat top industrial buildings are not made like residential buildings.
“It takes quite a bit of manpower and labor to open that up and make sure the fire doesn’t get underneath,” he said. “It was labor intensive to make sure it wasn’t spreading.”
He added the damage might be more significant because the building is used by Charm Sciences, which has complicated and expensive equipment in the building.
The company does food testing.
He said a more exact estimate for damage would be difficult until the machinery is investigated.
“I am sure it is going to affect their process for a while, but the guys did a good job, made a good stop,” he said.
He estimated that the size of the building is at least 200-by-200 feet.
The exact cause of the fire is undetermined.
A message left on the company’s voicemail was not immediately returned.
