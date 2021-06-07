Fire at Pfizer doesn't harm production

ANDOVER — A generator at the Pfizer facility caught fire Monday morning, drawing a heavy response from firefighters.
Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said there is not believed to be any impact to the facility's production operations as a result of the fire. The pharmaceutical company which makes of one of the major components of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said the call came in at 11:27 a.m. from the 1 Burtt Road location.
Upon arrival, crews located fire showing from Building D within the complex and began an initial attack on the building that housed the generator, Mansfield said in a press release.
Because it was declared a "working fire," all on-duty and some off-duty Andover firefighters, as well as mutual aid from the Lawrence and Tewksbury Fire Departments and Lawrence General Hospital EMS were called in to help.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital because of dehydration caused by 90-degree temperatures Monday, he said. There were no other injuries.
"This call was made challenging by the extreme heat on scene, so firefighters had to take extra care to ensure they were staying hydrated and not overexerting themselves," Mansfield said. "I want to thank our mutual aid partners, including Rehab Five, for their assistance today."
The fire was extinguished in about an hour and firefighters stayed on the scene until the afternoon to address issues in the building's ventilation system caused by the fire, Mansfield said.
Pfizer produces the mRNA component for the COVID-19 vaccine at another building in the company's sprawling campus. There is other research and development going on in other buildings as well.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, he said.