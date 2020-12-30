METHUEN — A fire, fueled in part by propane, heavily damaged a historic home Tuesday night on West Street.
Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said everyone was out of the house at 115 West St. when firefighters arrived. And while there were no injuries, nine family members were displaced, he said.
Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke "blowing out" of the first and second floors on three sides of the home, a Colonial originally built in 1868.
Sheehy said firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control, but were tied up at the house for several hours.
The blaze is believed to have ignited in an unlined chimney and then extended to an area where propane was tied into the house. Flames burned through the regulator, allowing the propane "to act like a blow torch," Sheehy said.
A fire had been burning in the fireplace under the unlined chimney and "it just went right up," the chief explained.
The property, valued at $354,700, is owned by Siyla and Saokin Meas, according to city assessing records.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.