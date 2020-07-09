ANDOVER — A house at 26 Vine St. was destroyed by a fire that began with a malfunctioning air conditioner and was fueled by propane tanks stored in the home, officials said.
The fire, which officials said began just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, caused an estimated $350,000 in damage to the single-family home.
Two residents, a male and a female, were in the home at the time of the fire, officials said. Both made it out safely, although the male was treated for minor injuries at the fire scene, officials said.
The fire resulted from the electrical malfunction of an air conditioner that wasn’t plugged directly into a wall. according to a press release from the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
“The fire originated in a breezeway where a window air conditioner was plugged into a 4-way extension cord. Propane tanks stored in the area fueled the fire,” the release said.
Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said the fire serves as a reminder to residents to plug air conditioners directly into wall sockets.
“We are entering a very hot and humid stretch of weather,'' Mansfield said. "It is critically important that air conditioners be plugged directly into a wall outlet that is designed to carry the heavy electrical load. Do not plug air conditioners into power strips or extension cords.”
Andover firefighters were assisted at the blaze by Lawrence and Tewksbury firefighters.
The blaze was investigated by Andover fire officials, the Andover Police Department and state police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.