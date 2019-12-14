NORTH ANDOVER — A fire that likely originated in the engine compartment heavily damaged a 2012 Honda CRV sport utility vehicle on Main Street late Saturday morning.
The engine compartment was ablaze when Engine 1 arrived, according to fire Lt. John Weir. The interior of the vehicle was full of smoke, he said.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze with an attack line.
The driver "saw smoke and pulled over," he said. The fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. Ambulance 1 went to the scene, but there were no injuries, according to Weir.
Fire investigator Jeffrey Crosby is looking into the cause of the blaze.