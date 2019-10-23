NORTH ANDOVER — A fire that started in the engine compartment heavily damaged a Ford pickup truck on Osgood Street Wednesday afternoon.
The driver was not injured, according to fire Lt. Robert Kilcoyne. Engine 3 from the central station extinguished the fire, which was reported at 3:05 p.m.
The fire destroyed the engine and the cab but the rest of the truck was intact, Kilcoyne said. The driver pulled over when he noticed smoke coming from the engine, he said.
The truck had lettering on the side and appeared to be a commercial vehicle, he added. The fire happened near Bradford Street. Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:54 p.m.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated, Kilcoyne said.