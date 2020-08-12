LAWRENCE — Fire officials believe an electrical problem sparked an early morning blaze in the Stadium Projects on Crawford Street.
No one was injured in the fire, which started at 3:17 a.m. at 195 Crawford St., said fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
"It was a lot of hard work in a cramped space. The guys took a beating in the heat," said Moriarty of firefighters.
The fire ignited in the cockloft, the space between the second-floor ceiling and the roof, in an end unit. The cockloft is generally the area where electrical and other wires are located, the chief said.
When firefighters arrived, it was unclear if anyone was in the unit. Fortunately, no one was in the unit at that time.
"There were reports of people being trapped. But they weren't," he said.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire and the damage to that single unit.
The Lawrence Housing Authority, which oversees the Stadium Projects, arranged for the unit's tenants to go to a local hotel, Moriarty said.
Lawrence firefighters were assisted by Andover, Methuen, Lowell, North Andover, Dracut and Haverhill firefighters at the scene and covering city stations while they were tied up at the fire.
"Once again, thank you to our mutual aid partners. Everyone did a great job," Moriarty said.
