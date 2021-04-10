LAWRENCE — Fire investigators on Saturday were searching for the cause of a three-alarm blaze that damaged a multi-family home at Osgood and Salem streets.
The fire at 30 Osgood St. broke out around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, becoming the third significant fire in the city this week.
No one was injured but more than a dozen residents were temporarily displaced by the fire, said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
The fire appeared to have started outside but quickly leapt into the walls of the Victorian-style house built with "balloon frame construction," an older building style that allows fire to quickly spread, Moriarty said.
Moriarty said firefighters attempted an interior attack of the fire but were quickly pulled back outside.
"We had to pull everybody out. It was too dangerous," Moriarty said.
The exterior attack of the fire was bolstered by three ladder trucks, two from Lawrence and one from Lowell, and mutual-aid firefighters from Lowell, Dracut, Haverhill, Andover and Methuen, Moriarty said.
Danvers and Salem, N.H. ,firefighters also came to the city and covered fire stations, he said.
"It was a great stop," he said, crediting Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney, who initially responded to the three-alarm fire, for getting "plenty of help" to Osgood Street on Saturday morning.
The house is damaged and will need roughly $200,000 in repairs but remains structurally sound, he said.
Valued at $608,100, the house has a total of 18 rooms split into five units, according to city assessing information.
The house was built in 1923 and is co-owned by Arturo Pena and Edwin Holguin, according to records.
Moriarty said the Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.
Lawrence firefighters have been busy all week with a series of fires. On Sunday evening, the Easter holiday, a five-alarm fire ignited on Saratoga and Bennington streets leaving 16 people homeless and causing $1 million in damage. The fire was ignited by a cigarette discarded in a car port, according to investigators.
The following night, there was a two-alarm fire fire in a three-story home on the corner of Daisy and Holly streets. No injuries occurred.
