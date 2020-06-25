LAWRENCE — Fire raged around him as firefighter Jimmy Flynn clawed his way to the third floor.
"You could hear the fire and I had the tank on and I was crawling," Flynn said.
He came face to face with a pregnant woman trapped in the blaze and trying to find her way out.
"It wasn't pretty. ... I dragged her down the stairs. We got her out and she survived," said Flynn, adding the woman later gave birth to a healthy baby.
That award-winning rescue from a Chestnut Street home in 1989 was just one of the memories Flynn — now a lieutenant — recalled Thursday, his last day after 35 years on the Lawrence Fire Department.
Flynn turned 65 on June 17, making him the oldest firefighter in the state at this time.
Capt. Eric Zahn, the fire union president, described Flynn as "100 percent legend."
Friend and co-worker Lt. Graeme Millar said Flynn has a wealth of friends and recollections from his lengthy career.
"He loved and respected every part of the job and he never forgot firefighter tradition," Millar said.
Friendly and outgoing, Flynn is effervescent about his love for the job, his co-workers the the profession of firefighting.
"It's exciting to say the least," he said. "It's the thrill. You never know what's going to happen. It could be a quiet day or it could be insanity."
Flynn grew up on Tower Hill and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1973. He then attended North Essex Community College.
Before joining the Fire Department in 1985, he worked for Raytheon for 11 years.
He has two older sisters, one who became a judge and the other a nurse.
"We were all public servants," he said proudly.
Flynn said he has always enjoyed going to work and "being with the guys."
"I just never have a worry with them, so professional," he said.
"The best part of this job is the people you come in contact with," he added.
Immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Flynn was among a group of Lawrence firefighters who went to New York City to help at Ground Zero.
He was later a driving force behind the painting of a 9-11 memorial mural on South Broadway, which is the backdrop of anniversary events in memory of the tragedy. Flynn has long been the unofficial gatekeeper of the mural, making sure it stays in pristine condition and gets touch-ups when needed.
"I like seeing that there and know how much it means to the city of Lawrence," Flynn said.
A father of four and grandfather of three, Flynn does not have any specific retirement plans.
His parting words to the ranks are, "Do your job."
"And respect the uniform and respect the people you are working for," he added. "We work for the people in the city of Lawrence ... They count on us to do our job," he said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.