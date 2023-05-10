LAWRENCE — Firefighters knocked down flames at Boston Market that leaped from burning bushes in the mulch bed to the exterior and roof of the restaurant, threatening the natural gas system.
Lawrence firefighters responded to the fire at 435 Winthrop Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and had it under control within 15 minutes, said Lawrence Deputy Fire Chief John McInnis.
Firefighters shut down the gas system and doused the burning bushes as billowing smoke engulfed the side of the building facing the plaza with Walgreens and Staples stores.
“It started probably in the mulch, got the bushes going, got the building going, got the gas mains going,” McInnis said.
"A tremendous amount of heat was on the gas lines so we turned them off," the deputy chief added.
The Fire Department called the gas company to evaluate the lines’ condition.
Flames extended to at least two and maybe three sides of the building.
No one was injured. The fire's cause is under investigation.
Boston Market manager Oneil Rodney said he and another employee were in the restaurant when a woman came in and yelled, "Fire."
A customer had just left the restaurant.
Rodney said he went outside and looked to one side and didn't see anything.
"Then, when I turned the other way, I saw smoke," he said.
The fire scorched the building, which was later closed to the public.
