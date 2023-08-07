LAWRENCE — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Friday morning at 298 Lawrence St.
Upon arriving about 10 a.m., firefighters found flames shooting out of the third-story, rear window of the wood-frame structure.
Firefighters aggressively attacked the blaze, keeping it from spreading to the floors below.
The first- and second-floor units sustained significant water damage. A second alarm called in mutual aid from Andover, Methuen and Salem, New Hampshire, to assist at the scene while additional crews from North Andover, Dracut, Haverhill and Lowell covered Lawrence’s Central Station.
