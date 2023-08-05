LAWRENCE -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Friday morning around 10 a.m. at 298 Lawrence St.
On arrival, firefighters found flames shooting out of the third-story, rear window of the wood frame structure.
Firefighters aggressively attacked the blaze, keeping it from spreading to the floors below.
The first- and second-floor units did suffer significant water damage. The second alarm called in mutual aid from Andover, Methuen and Salem, N.H., to assist at the scene while additional companies from North Andover, Dracut, Haverhill and Lowell covered the Lawrence Central station.
