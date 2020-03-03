Fired teacher given $90K to drop discrimination suit

ANDOVER — Andover Public Schools shut down accusations of discrimination by giving a fired teacher $90,000 and a list of stipulations, according to a settlement obtained by The Eagle-Tribune via public records requests.
Jacquelyn Silvani, now employed by another Merrimack Valley school district, lost her job as an Andover Title One teacher in 2016 after taking a year off to care for her toddler son diagnosed with stage IV cancer.
She filed a complaint with state and federal officials claiming she was fired because of her son’s illness, not reduced federal funding like her boss told her at the time.
“It has been hard to not talk about it because it's an issue that many families in our position face and happens a lot more often than you would expect,” Silvani said.
Sheila Hubbard, the investigating commissioner of the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, told both parties there was “probable cause to credit the allegations,” but Silvani signed the settlement that required her to drop the case and stay quiet prior to the commission taking disciplinary action.
Despite the settlement noting that it is “not to be construed as an admission of liability on the part of (Andover Public Schools),” Silvani has steadily believed that what happened to her is a larger issue.
“Sometimes employers force you to resign because you have no other choice,” she said. “... Sometimes it looks like what happened to me, sometimes it's a slow push out and limiting of time off to attend appointments for your child.”
She said being let go has been a huge challenge.
“Losing your job while your child has cancer is indescribable,” she said. “Trying to find a job when your child has cancer is nearly impossible.”
Silvani said recently that her son is doing well now.
Before her position was terminated, Silvani’s son’s medical bills cost the district $1,091,794, according to a claim summary from Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Privately insured at the time, Andover Public Schools would have had to foot the entire bill.
The $90,000 Silvani received in the settlement came from the town’s insurer, the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association. But it remains unclear how much money Silvani and her attorney, Susanne Hafer, requested.
Hafer said in an emailed statement that “the mediation and information provided at the mediation itself is confidential.”
The document signed by Silvani and Andover schools Superintendent Sheldon Berman makes clear that it is intended to be kept secret.
By signing, Silvani agreed not to disclose terms with anyone except “her immediate family members, attorneys and accountants or as required by law.”
She also accepted that she will never again be eligible for a job with the town of Andover or Andover Public Schools.
Both parties agreed to limit public comments about the discrimination claims. The settlement goes so far as to provide a quote to use if contacted by the media: “This matter is resolved and no further information will be released.”
Before signing the settlement, Silvani was open with The Eagle-Tribune about how her family was faced with the sudden struggle.
Details, including the school district’s response, are also spelled out in Silvani’s MCAD complaint.
During her fourth year as a Title One teacher at West Elementary School, Silvani signed a contract for the 2015-16 school year just days before her son’s cancer was discovered.
She was granted a year of extended leave from work until March 2016, when she was ready to talk about returning. At that point, former Principal Liz Roos warned Silvani that she may lose her job because federal Title One grant funding that backs her salary was possibly being reduced.
“I offered to work part time rather than full time so that the school would be able to afford my wages,” Silvani wrote in her MCAD complaint. “However, Roos rejected my suggestion, stating that they would still have to pay me my full wage regardless of hours because it was a contract position.”
In May 2016 Silvani got a letter from the director of Human Resources saying that her contract would not be renewed and she was without a job as of June 30, 2016.
Silvani started applying for other jobs within Andover Public Schools, including fourth-grade and fifth-grade teaching positions.
“Ultimately, I was not accepted to either position,” she wrote in the complaint.
Another job was posted as the 2016-17 school year was set to begin. Silvani recognized it as the role that was hers, but now as a non-contract, hourly position.
She applied but was not offered an interview, she said.
“When your child is facing death, when you watch your child go through excruciating, torturous procedures in order hopefully extend their lives, the last thing you want to be thinking about is whether or not you're going to be able to return to your job from no fault of your own," she said.
Silvani believes she was terminated because of her association to her disabled son.
“I also believe the APS continued to discriminate against me by failing to offer me open positions which I am qualified for," she said.
In responding to the MCAD investigation, Andover school officials denied discrimination.
School officials said they did not hire Silvani for any of the three jobs for which she applied because “there were other candidates who were more qualified.”
Along with providing a copy of the settlement, Andover Public Schools Director of Communications Nicole Kieser said, “as this matter has been resolved, no further information will be released.