ANDOVER -- Right place, right time.
That certainly was the case Wednesday morning when Andover Firefighter Phil Boulanger was on a paid, private detail where he was keeping watch over welding operations inside a building under construction at 27 Main St.
At about 8:52 a.m., Boulanger detected a fire that was ignited as a result of welding on a beam in the ceiling of a business in the roughly block-long complex.
He immediately called it in, and within three minutes, a full complement of firefighters was on scene as smoke began billowing from the site.
The fire was extinguished by 9:26 a.m., but not before about $100,000 in damage was done to the building and some of the businesses inside it, including a gym called btone Fitness.
“There was smoke and water damage and a ceiling had to be taken down to expose the fire,” said Fire Chief Michael Mansfield, adding that about 20 people were evacuated from the building. No one was injured.
He said Boulanger was on fire watch as a result of a state law passed several years ago prompted by the deaths of two Boston firefighters who perished in 2014 while fighting a fire started by a welder’s torch.
The law requires a fire watch by a trained professional whenever welding or metal cutting is being done at a construction site, Mansfield said. He said firefighters go through extensive training to become certified to oversee welding.
He said it’s the second time a fire has started due to a welding torch inside the 27 Main St. building.
Members of the Lawrence, Tewksbury and Wilmington Fire Departments answered a mutual aid call to provide station coverage during the incident.
“Fortunately, no one was injured this morning and our firefighters were able to swiftly get this fire under control,” Mansfield said. “Thanks to the firefighter on detail at the welding site, this fire was immediately reported, allowing our crews to respond instantly. I’d also like to thank the crews from Lawrence, Tewksbury and Wilmington who responded and provided station coverage for us during this incident.”
A portion of Main Street was temporarily closed Wednesday morning as firefighters responded to the fire.