Firefighters gut, douse smoldering building remnants after North Andover fire

NORTH ANDOVER — Firefighters were expected to work through another night Wednesday knocking down a massive, smoldering fire that was visible across the Merrimack Valley.
A four-alarm blaze that ignited Tuesday night heavily damaged the Thompson Brothers Industries recycling plant at 210 Holt Road.
People reported seeing a large plume of black smoke from locations in North Andover, Methuen, Lawrence and Haverhill and smelling smoke from the fire as far as southern New Hampshire.
Work crews using heavy equipment dug out and lifted piles of smoldering debris from the inside the 200-by-100 foot building on Wednesday. They put the construction refuse stored inside the plant in piles outside so firefighters could douse it, said North Andover fire Chief William McCarthy.
"That operation will continue into the night," McCarthy said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday by local and state investigators. McCarthy said the blaze does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
"There is no indication of that. I really don't know where it's going to go. For me to speculate right now is too early in the conversation," he said, noting fire investigators have not yet had a chance to look at anything inside of the charred building.
The building was not occupied when the fire broke out at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
McCarthy said the first firefighters who responded found "a large amount of fire."
"It was coming out of the roof," he said. "The building was just about fully involved."
He said there were many emergency calls reporting the fire "and questioning where it was."
"There was such a large volume of thick smoke," he said.
The state's Department of Environmental Protection was back on Wednesday also to monitor air quality. McCarthy said they examined the area around the fire and bordering communities "and the tests came back good."
The state's Department of Fire Services also sent a hazardous materials response team to the fire Tuesday night.
Mutual aid response to the fire was voluminous and included firefighters from Andover, Lawrence, Methuen, Haverhill, North Reading, Middleton, Topsfield, West Newbury, Lowell, Danvers and Tewksbury.
Paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital also responded to the scene in the event any injuries occurred, McCarthy said.
