Firefighters gut, douse smoldering building remnants after North Andover fire

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.