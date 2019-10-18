Firefighters rescue dog from heating unit 

LAWRENCE — A Farnham Street family had only acquired Zoey a couple of days earlier. So when the small, fluffy and white dog fell into a heating unit, her new family was distraught.
"There was a little kid there and he was crying," said fire Lt. Michael Fornesi, recalling emergency rescue efforts that took place early Thursday morning.
The dog, weighing roughly 5 pounds, had climbed up on top of the heating unit and then fell about 6 feet into it.
"It was a little dog that was smaller than a cat," Fornesi said.
To rescue Zoey, a group of firefighters took apart the heater and soon was able to hand her back over to her new owners.
Zoey was not injured.
"They will thrilled," Fornesi said of Zoey's family.
In addition to Fornesi, Lt. Ian McDermott and firefighters Patrick Sweeney, Daniel Sullivan, Matt McInnis and Otoniel Pedrosa responded to the rescue call at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Afterward, Fornesi admitted he's a self-proclaimed "cat lover."
"But we were determined to save that dog," he said.
