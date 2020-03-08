METHUEN — Chip Bradbury was fast asleep on his couch Sunday morning when he heard someone pounding on the side of his Howe Street home.
He discovered a fire on the second floor of his house, which he didn't really use because he's a diabetic with a prosthetic foot, officials say.
Multiple passersby alerted the Methuen Fire Department. Firefighters arrived on scene three minutes later at 9:34 a.m.
“There was heavy fire on the second floor, we knocked it down fairly quick,” said fire Chief Tim Sheehy. “But we had some problems getting access to the attic.”
Firefighters cut a hole in the vent in order to access the second floor, where they put the fire out about 20 minutes later.
Bradbury got out of the house without receiving any injuries and his two house cats were rescued as well. Bradbury's wife, Suzanne — who was visibly distraught after the fire — was at the store at the time of the blaze, Bradbury said.
“The upstairs looks like a total loss,” Sheehy said.
And while the chief said the house could perhaps be salvageable, Bradbury said he's planning on replacing it. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.