LAWRENCE - The July 4 holiday weekend is behind us, but local police said they will continue to work with state police investigating noise complaints and seizing illegal fireworks.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said city officers worked with troopers over the long holiday weekend, issuing roughly a half dozen summonses for illegal fireworks possession.
Actual fireworks were also confiscated, including one resident's stash that was valued at $2,500, Vasque said.
"Obviously this is a gigantic issue for us. We've received a lot of complaints," Vasque said.
When reporting fireworks complaints, residents are asked to provide as much detailed information as possible, including exact location where the fireworks are being used.
Complaints can be emailed to disorder@lawpd.com or reported by calling (978) 794-5900.
It's illegal in Massachusetts for private citizens to use, possess, or sell fireworks, or to purchase them legally elsewhere and then transport them back into the state. The law prohibits any article designed to produce a visible or audible effect, according to information on the law posted on the state fire marshal's website.
Penalties can include a fine up to $1,000 and potential jail time, under the law.
Under the provisions of the law, law enforcement officers are required to seize the fireworks if they find them being used or sold.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.