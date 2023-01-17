METHUEN — Two teams from The Islamic Academy for Peace in Methuen participated in the First Lego League competition, held at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in December.
First Lego League introduces children aged 4 to 16 to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through fun, hands-on learning in a guided, global robotics competition.
First Lego League’s regional competitions took place on Sunday, Dec. 11, and the statewide competition followed on Sunday, Dec. 18.
In the regionals, an Islamic Academy team dubbed the Lego Stormers was awarded first place in Core Values, which include innovation and teamwork.
Another Islamic Academy team, Cyber Cyclones, was awarded first place for their Innovation Project, which involves finding solutions to energy generation, distribution and storage.
Both the Lego Stormers and Cyber Cyclones were among 80 out of 300 teams that qualified to enter the state-level competition.
At the states, the TIA Lego Stormers team won third place in the Core Values category, which was a testament to the students’ professional behavior and to the respect they displayed in working with each other.
Both teams spent countless hours working on their projects, building robots and attachments, and programming the missions.
