First local baby of 2021 born at LGH

LAWRENCE — When Randell Medina and his fiancee Noemi Luna were told by their doctor that their son's due date was Jan. 1, 2021, they somehow knew they were going to have the first baby of the new year.
They were right.
Rayden Medina, weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces, came into the world in Lawrence General Hospital's Mother-Baby Care Center at 12:48 a.m., less than an hour into the new year.
"We knew, when the doctor said the due date was on the first," said Randell, who moved to Lawrence six months ago with his pregnant fiancee to be closer to her family, all of whom live in the city. "We've been talking about this for months. When she (Noemi) found out he was going to be born on the first, she knew the baby was going to be the first. We talked about it every day."
Medina, 26, a delivery driver for FedEx, said the mother and baby were doing great on Monday evening, after some minor complications at first.
"She's good, the baby is good — everything is running good now," he said.
Because the hospital has strict rules prohibiting visitors due to COVID-19, no other family members have been allowed to visit — at least not physically. But Medina said they have been sending videos and FaceTiming with family members on both his and his wife's side of the family.
"Everyone is going crazy," he said, noting that Rayden is the first boy on his wife's side of the family.
"She has six sisters and seven nieces," Randell said, referring to his wife's family. "Everyone is so happy."
He's also reached out to his family members in New Jersey, where he lived for 10 years before making the move to Massachusetts, where he and Noemi, and now Rayden, live in South Lawrence, near the North Andover border.
"She wanted to be closer to her family, she feels more comfortable with them around," he said, adding that his wife, 22, owns an online business selling eyelashes, meaning she can work from home while caring for the newborn.
"This is our best New Year's Day ever," he said, noting that his son's birthday is "going to be a big party every year. Our families love to do big parties. I hope next year we can do it."
Randell said it still hadn't set in that he was a new father — as it is the couple's first child.
"I don't believe it," he said. "I said to Noemi, 'I'm a father?' And she's like, 'Yeah, you are a father.' It makes me feel wonderful. It's the best, happiest moment ever."