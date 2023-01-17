NORTH ANDOVER — Police and fire officials are starting the new year with lists of objectives and goals, including items like training and expanding staff.
Fire Chief John Weir said his department is “analyzing every aspect, from our recruit training to our senior officer training.”
He would like to have a designated training officer, too, in an effort to “revamp our entire training program,” he said.
Weir plans to continue training his officers and firefighters on newer technologies such as glucagon injections, used to increase the blood sugar level of someone with diabetes, and an assisted breathing device known as a supraglottic airway.
“We’re a very progressive department when it comes to EMS,” said Weir, adding that the Fire Department also has two ambulances. “We don’t live in a static world.”
With more hybrid cars on the road, Weir said his firefighters will need to learn new ways of extinguishing car fires.
According to experts, many hybrid vehicles use lithium-ion batteries, which can cause a car to burn at higher temperatures for a much longer period of time.
Police Lt. Eric Foulds said four officers will be joining the department this year following recent promotions of Lieutenants Michael Davis, Scott Whittaker and Eugene Salois.
“We’re growing the department,” Foulds said.
He also spoke about the new Community Impact Unit launched six months ago. Its purpose is to conduct in-depth research on recurring issues, from noise complaints to traffic concerns.
“These officers are dedicated to long term problems,” he said.
Programs for youths are also expected this year, starting with a collaboration with the Youth Center to host a radKids program during winter school vacation.
The program is designed for children ages 5 to 10 and focuses on how to handle a bully, how to avoid strangers and when to notify an adult about a dangerous situation.
Foulds said the Police Department has hosted radKids in previous years and has found it to be effective in boosting a child’s self-confidence.
More information is online at northandoverma.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.