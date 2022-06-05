METHUEN — The City Council made a relatively modest reduction of $165,524 to the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 during its May 31 meeting.
The cut resulted in a slight decrease in this year’s grand total, which is now $200 million. Within that figure, $184.2 million is from the General Fund and $15.8 million is from the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund.
The Department of Public Works (DPW) took the brunt of the hit with a total reduction of $120,000, bringing its new budget figure to $7.6 million.
Central District Councilor Joel Faretra made a motion to cut the snow and ice line item by $100,000 and fund it at $600,000, which is consistent with last year’s figure.
“The more money we put into this line item, the larger the tax levy,” he said, adding that, if necessary, the city is authorized to exceed the snow and ice budget.
Faretra also made a motion to reduce the Temporary Help allocation by $20,000. That line item is now funded at $41,000.
DPW Director Patrick Bower explained how that money has been spent in prior years.
“The Temporary Help has historically been used for summer kids,” he said. “That’s how I started with the city back in the 80s, I’d really like to jump start that program.”
Despite the reduction, Bower said seasonal employees can still be hired at the standard rate of $16 to $17 per hour.
However, the process of attracting seasonal employees has become increasingly challenging.
“It’s been difficult, there’s a different dynamic in the community now than there was when we were kids,” he said.
In addition, $19,024 was cut from the Legal Services budget for a new figure of $595,269.
A $3,500 cut was made to the Education Programs line item in the Assessors budget. That line item is now at $1,500 with the Assessor’s budget being funded at $397,112.
A significant reduction of $7,500 was made to the overtime line item of the Economic and Community Development budget. That line item will now be funded at $2,500. The cut also brought the new total for that department to $772,573.
The budget for Health Inspection Services was reduced by $15,500 and is now at $1 million. The majority of that cut is $12,500 from the mileage line item, which is now funded at $45,100. The remaining $3,000 was taken from the overtime line item, bringing that allocation down to $2,000.
The council’s second and final review of the budget will be held at 6 p.m. on June 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.