HAVERHILL — Community Action Inc. will offer first time homebuyer education classes by video conference for area residents beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.
Participants will receive comprehensive information offered by housing professionals including bank lenders, buyer/seller real estate brokers, housing attorneys, insurance agents home inspectors and credit counselors, as well as information about individual household mortgage pre-qualification; foreclosure sales; area affordable housing lotteries and services of a buyer broker; down payment assistance programs and reduced interest loans.
A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative approved certificate is awarded after completion of the three-night video conference course. The program is also approved by MassHousing. The dates for the course are Tuesday, Jan. 19, Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Tuesday, Jan. 26. All of the classes will be offered via video conference from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $60 per household. There are no income requirements to take the training.
Sign up online at communityactioninc.org. The workshop is sponsored by Cross Country Mortgage.
For more information contact Richard Lynch at 978-373-1971 or Susan Collins at 978-317-8998.
New hire in Methuen real estate office
METHUEN — Methuen Weichert Realtors-Daher Companies recently announced that Jennelle Graziano has joined their Methuen office.
Weichert, Realtors-Daher Companies, located at 235 East St., is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.
Holy Family Hospital receives an ‘A’ for patient safety
Holy Family Hospital, with campuses in Haverhill and Methuen, was recently awarded an ‘A’ from a nonprofit organization that monitors the quality of healthcare facilities around the country.
The Leapfrog Group recognized Holy Family’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. Holy Family Hospital is part of Steward Health Care. The designation is based on hospital performance in clinical areas including preventing infections, reducing unnecessary C-sections, avoiding medication errors, maternity care and safe surgery.
“This year has been especially challenging for our staff and community, but despite the obstacles of the pandemic, patient safety has remained a top priority," said Craig Jesiolowski, president of Holy Family Hospital. "We are honored to see this commitment recognized with this prestigious designation. The ‘A’ grade we’ve received...reflects our continued investments in patient safety, which ensure patients in our community have access to the best possible care.”
Holy Family Hospital is a 320-bed full-service, acute care hospital serving the Merrimack Valley and the cities and towns of Southern New Hampshire.
Andover’s diversity, equity survey
ANDOVER — Andover is committed to creating a community that embraces inclusiveness and respect for everyone, so it is putting out a survey to understand experiences related to diversity, equity and inclusion in the town, local officials said.