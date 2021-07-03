Fish named president, CEO of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

LAWRENCE - The newest leader for the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center has experience as both a physician and a leadership consultant.
Dr. Guy Fish, M.D., M.B.A., has worked as a "consultant in numerous executive leadership roles" in both the for-profit and nonprofit health care sectors, health center officials announced this week.
Fish starts Tuesday as president and CEO, succeeding John Silva who retired after 40 years as a national innovator and leader of community health centers, officials said.
The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center serves the primary health care needs of more than 62,000 patients at locations in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.
Most recently, Fish was acting CEO of Nextstage Therapeutics. Prior to that, he was CEO of Cellanyx Diagnostics, which uses artificial intelligence to predict which cancers are aggressive, and which are not, officials said.
Before Cellanyx, Fish was a leader with profit and loss responsibilities for 17 years at the health care strategy consulting firm Fletcher Spaght, Inc.
Fish graduated from Harvard University with an bachelor's degree in biochemistry, and earned his medical degree from Yale University.
After completing his residency at Case Western, where he served the population at Cleveland MetroHealth, Fish and his wife opened a solo internal medicine practice in rural Delaware. His practice ranged from house calls to critical ICU patients, and services were occasionally paid for in corn, peaches, and chickens.
Frustrated by health economics intruding into patient care, they left their thriving practice so Fish could pursue his MBA at Yale School of Management.
In previous years, Fish served on the Board of Registration in Medicine for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts under Governors Mitt Romney and Deval Patrick.
Fish and his wife live in North Cambridge. They have three children who reside in San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Berlin.