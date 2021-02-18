LAWRENCE — Five residents were temporarily displaced Thursday morning after a fire in a Conduit Street multi-family home.
A fire ignited on the second floor of a three-decker apartment building, said Deputy Chief Robert Wilson.
The fire was caused by a malfunction in a clothes dryer in the kitchen area, he said.
The blaze was quickly extinguished but smoke and water damage resulted. Everyone had safely evacuated from the home when firefighters arrived, Wilson said.
Lt. Graeme Millar was sent to the building to investigate and asked for the Red Cross to be notified shortly afterward.
It was unclear how long the residents would be displaced.
Residents on the first and third floors were not affected.
