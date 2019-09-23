ANDOVER — Five people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 about 4:30 p.m. Monday, state police said.
Lt. Thomas Ryan, spokesman for Massachusetts State Police, described their injuries as minor. The victims were transported to Lawrence General Hospital by ambulances from the Andover, Methuen and North Reading fire departments, he said.
The accident happened on the northbound side of I-93 near the interchange with Interstate 495. Five vehicles were involved, Ryan said.
State police are investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred during the afternoon commute. All lanes of the highway were opened by 6 p.m., Ryan said.