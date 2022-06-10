NORTH ANDOVER — Flag Day will be celebrated on the North Andover Common by the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. The event will feature the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, a poetry reading, demonstration of proper flag folding by representatives of the VFW, and a keynote address.
The ceremony will conclude with the reading of the names of the people who are represented by the 500 flags currently flying on the Common in the 4th Field of Honor hosted by the Exchange Club, honoring those who have served country or community.
People who have purchased a flag may pick them up at the field on the following day, Sunday June 12. Flags may still be purchased and/or dedicated for a $49 contribution on the website xcflags.org or xcflags.com, by picking up an order form at the Town Common, next to the event banner, or by telephoning Bob Wescott 978-375-6217.
