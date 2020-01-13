ANDOVER — Town Manager Andrew Flanagan has won a five-year contract.
The Select Board voted unanimously Monday evening to reappoint Flanagan, who was hired in October 2015. His salary is now $214,000 per year.
The board met for about 15 minutes in executive session to discuss the contract, then reopened the meeting to cast the vote. Selectman Chris Huntress made the motion to grant Flanagan a five-year contract.
“I want to thank the board for the opportunity to continue to serve,” Flanagan said after the vote. He then shook hands with board Chairwoman Laura Gregory and members Alex Vispoli, Dan Koh, Ann Gilbert and Huntress.
Flanagan, who replaced longtime Town Manager Reginald “Buzz” Stapczynski, said, “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”
He said he intends to complete construction of the Ballardvale fire station and renovation of the Andover Senior Center.
Flanagan also said he is looking forward to “implementing the vision of the Historic Mill District.”
“Flanagan has earned another term as Andover’s town manager,” said Vispoli, who was a member of the board that hired Flanagan.
Vispoli credited Flanagan with modernizing the town’s financial system, relocating the Department of Public Works, and expediting the replacement of the Ballardvale fire station and renovation of the Senior Center.
The two latter projects, he said, “were long overdue.”
Vispoli said he and his colleagues want Flanagan to stay in Andover for the next five years. Although his initial contract does not expire until October, Vispoli said he and his colleagues wanted to secure Flanagan’s reappointment earlier.
Vispoli, the board’s senior member, said Flanagan has appointed a “great team” of town officials. He mentioned Deputy Town Manager Michael Lindstrom, Town Clerk Austin Simko, Town Treasurer Michael Morse, Director of Community Services Jemma Lambert and Veterans’ Services Director Mark Comeiro.
The Select Board has had a fair amount of turnover in the last few years, Vispoli noted.
“Andrew has served with nine different selectmen,” he said.
Flanagan, 34, was the deputy town manager in Arlington before he was hired for his current position.