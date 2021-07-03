ANDOVER — This year the Foley's are returning to Indian Ridge Country Club for their fifth annual Foley Cup July 26 to raise money for Parkinson's research.
Organizer Cathy Foley is hoping that this year's golf tournament helps the organization raises $40,000 to hit the $200,000 mark for donations the tournament brings in to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Foley and her family started the annual tournament in 2017 a few years after the family patriarch, Vincent "Vin" Foley, was diagnosed with Parkinson's. His children, including two stepchildren, wanted to do something special for him, and they had grown up playing at Indian Ridge.
Last year the tournament was interrupted, and only about 40 of the typical 100 golfers were able to play, Cathy said.
"This year is important to get back out there," she said. "So many nonprofits suffered last year because we had to cancel fundraisers."
She's hoping that people feel generous this year and come out to play or sponsor the tournament, she said.
Vincent Foley and his wife, Jeanne, have since left Andover in 2004, but have stayed in the area and come back for this tournament.
The Foleys lived on Comanche Place and Brentwood Circle when his sons Jeffrey and Timothy Foley attended school. Both brothers graduated from Andover High School in 1997 and 1995 respectively. Their older brother, Kevin Foley, graduated from Brooks in 1989. Their step-siblings are Todd Graff and Elizabeth Luekens.
Vincent is "still doing well and can play," Cathy said.
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. on July 26. For more information to sign up or sponsor the event visit foleycup.org.