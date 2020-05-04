NORTH ANDOVER — For many years, you could buy all sorts of things at Frannie's on Marblehead Street, including hardware, groceries, candy and beer.
It was actually two stores in one, according to Rosemary Draper, a local real estate broker and the daughter of the former owner, Francis Holmes, who died in 2003.
The grocery store was called the Middlesex Market, while the place where you could buy tools, nails and other related items was North Andover Hardware.
Everybody, however, knew this place of business as Frannie's.
Selectman Rosemary Connelly Smedile, a lifelong North Andover resident, recalled how children would buy large brown bags filled with candy.
"It was a family business," she said, owned and operated by Holmes, whom she described as "a lovely man. He loved the kids."
She added, "It is sad there will no longer be a store there."
Eugene Fay, a local man who runs a software company and develops properties, saw an opportunity and bought the property two and a half years ago.
The old store is not coming back. Fay is going to renovate the building into four apartments. There will be two three-bedroom units upstairs and two one-bedroom homes downstairs, where the store was located, he said.
Fay said he expects the renovation to start in a couple of months.
"That is my goal," he said.
Holmes was 88 when he died. His daughter Sue Ellen Holmes tried to keep the business going, but juggling her duties as director of the Stevens Memorial Library and running a store was too much, Draper said. Frannie's closed about 15 years ago and the property at 123 Marblehead St. stood vacant for a long time.
Winning approval for this project took Fay a long time, he noted. The area used to be zoned for businesses and residences.
At the recommendation of the Planning Board, Town Meeting voted to change the zoning for the area to allow only homes three years ago.
Then came reviews by the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Board. The former panel granted Fay a variance to put six parking spots in the backyard about six months ago, Fay said.
Several neighbors objected, but Fay said he needs to provide eight spaces for four apartments. The other two spots are in the front of the property.
The Planning Board approved the project in March and by April 6, Fay said, he had the authorization to proceed without any further objections.
Fay is married to the former Anne Marie Lyons, who graduated from North Andover High School in 1987. Their three children attended the North Andover public schools.
Once the apartments are complete, they will be rented at market rates, Fay said.
Holmes operated his business for about 60 years. He was originally located on Massachusetts Avenue, but when Interstate 495 was built, he was forced out of there in 1962.
He relocated to Marblehead Street and kept the store going until his health failed.
"He took an interest in all of the kids," Draper said. He also allowed many customers to pick up the groceries they needed and hold off on paying for them until they had the money, she said.
During the Blizzard of 1978, "he stayed open," she said – because he knew people in the neighborhood needed to buy food.
"He took pride in being there," Draper said. He read multiple newspapers so he could discuss current events with customers.
Holmes would talk to the young people who came into the store and "steer them in the right direction" when necessary, his daughter recalled.
"He would listen," she said. "He took the time to listen." Holmes was married to Katherine Gallagher Holmes, who died in 2009 at 89. Besides Sue Ellen Holmes and Draper, they were the parents of Betsy Meunier of Hinsdale, Richard Holmes of New Hampshire and the late Corey Holmes.
"It was difficult to let go of the building," Draper said. "We let go of an era."