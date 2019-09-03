ANDOVER — Market vendors, live music and dancing, and Greek food and pastries will fill the campus of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church this weekend at the annual Greek Festival.
For more than 30 years, the festival has brought a little taste of Greece to the Andover community.
"We are excited to open the doors of our community to the greater Andover community, and to embrace everyone with Greek philoxenia — or warm hospitality — to experience our food and our culture and our faith," said Rev. Christopher Makiej of the church located at 71 Chandler Road.
This year the festival will feature cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, an Athenian Marketplace and live Greek dancing performances.
Dozens of legs of lamb, a Greek signature dish, will be prepared by chefs and served, as well as pastitsio, a Greek version of lasagna. There will also be moussaka, a dish including layers of eggplant, potatoes, and ground beef in tomato sauce with a creamy topping.
The bakery will feature Greek pastries, including baklava and galaktoboureko, a sweet custard baked in layers of crispy dough.
A DJ and live band will perform traditional and modern Greek music all weekend. Outdoor dancing will take place Saturday under the big tent outside until 11 p.m. The parish youth group will also perform traditional Greek dances.
A full bar will be available outside, as well as gyro sandwiches, french fries, and loukomades — fried dough balls with honey.
Makiej and Deacon Gary Kent will give guided tours of the church for those who are interested.
Makiej said a huge turnout is expected for the two-day festival, which grows in size every year. More than 10,000 people are anticipated between Saturday and Sunday.
"People will come not only from the greater Andover area, but people will come from other Greek communities as well," he said.
Admission is free.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
There will be parking on-site and additional parking with a courtesy bus shuttle service from the West Elementary School parking lot.