Food drive at Tenney gathers 3,000 pounds of food

METHUEN — A group of local organizations banded together over the weekend for a food drive at the Tenney Grammar School, collecting 3,000 pounds of food and diapers.
"It was a great turnout," said Michael Bevilacqua, vice president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, which has sponsored three food drives in recent months with a fourth one scheduled for next month in Andover.
The recipient of Saturday's collection was the St. Anne's Home food pantry on Haverhill Street in Methuen. The food pantry is part of St. Anne's Home, a residential and outpatient education and support facility for children, adolescents and young adults with serious behavioral or mental health problems.
While the chamber organized the event, it was supported by volunteers from the United Way of Mass Bay and the Merrimack Valley, the Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council and City Councilor Eunice Zeigler
Bevilacqua said the chamber has been holding food drives over the last few months because due to COVID-19, "the need is greater than it's ever been. We are working with our partners to get it done."
The next food drive, which benefits Andover and North Andover and is co-sponsored by the chamber and the United Way, will be held May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Andover/North Andover YMCA,165 Haverhill St., Andover.