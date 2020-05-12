NORTH ANDOVER — People answered the call to help their neighbors in need.
A food drive organized by St. Michael Parish in North Andover to benefit Lazarus House in Lawrence was held Saturday in the St. Michael School parking lot, and resulted in a large quantity of food being collected.
Arthur Durkin, chairman of St. Michael's Pastoral Council and one of the organizers of the Pop Your Trunk to Feed Lazarus House Food Drive, said 10 volunteers observed strict social distancing standards during the event, which drew hundreds of donors in vehicles.
All the food collected went to Lazarus House, an organization that helps people escape poverty by giving them food, counseling and work training.
Lazarus House, which reached out to St. Michael's Parish for help, feeds 800 families each week.
"Their food bank had dwindled,'' Durkin said, "because of the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic with more families in need of food than normal."
Durkin said the drive was "phenomenally successful."
"We ended up with two box trucks worth of food," he said. "The first truck was filled to the ceiling and we had to call Lazarus House for a second vehicle, and they sent a 12-passenger van that we also filled with food."