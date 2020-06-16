HAVERHILL — A food drive in support of the Haverhill's food pantries will be held June 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at City Hall, 4 Summer St. This event is presented by the Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, the United Way of Massachusetts, the One Haverhill Fund, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Sacred Hearts Parish.
For information about assistance or if you are able to contribute, visit unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/local-funds/haverhill or call Tom Raiche at 781-609-6443.
Scholarship deadline extended to July 1
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Commission on Disability Issues has extended its scholarship application deadline to July 1 because of the disruption caused by COVID-19.
Any Haverhill student who has a developmental, intellectual or medical disability may apply for the $2,000 scholarship, whether he or she graduated from Haverhill High School or Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
Commission Chairman Fran Hogan said the scholarship winner doesn’t have to be a straight-A student.
“We look at the overall background of the student, and what their goals are, and we want to be able to assist those students,” she said.
Students looking to apply should contact their school guidance counselors between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. as follows: Jami Dion, Haverhill Public Schools, 978-374-5700, ext. 1133 or 978-872-2884.
Michelle Catena or Kristine Morrison at Whittier Tech, at 978-272-4101, ext. 265.
Free books for children
HAVERHILL — Do your children need more books for the summer?
Haverhill Promise has teamed up with Haverhill Public Schools to deliver loads of new and gently used children’s books to five of the food distribution sites.
Stop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days and locations: Monday at the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St.; Tuesday at the Hunking School, 480 S. Main St.; Wednesday at J.G. Whittier, 256 Concord St.; Thursday at the Consentino School, 685 Washington St., and Friday at the Nettle School, 150 Boardman St.
Planning Commission to meet Thursday
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold a virtual online monthly meeting on Thursday, June 18, at 11 a.m.
The agenda includes updates of the commission’s activities. For details to join this meeting, email Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Family Stores open
HAVERHILL — The Salvation Army has reopened its Family Stores and donation centers in Haverhill and Salem, New Hampshire.
The Salvation Army is accepting donations of small, resalable items, including gently used clothing. Large items such as sofas and television sets are not being accepted at this time.
Tax receipts will be provided on-the-spot donations during store hours, which are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After-hours clothing donations can be dropped in the bins located in Family Store parking lots. Do not stuff the bins with damaged or unusable items.
For more information, visit satruck.org.
Ruth’s House reopens
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House thrift shop at 111 Lafayette Square has reopened after a brief interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers must wear face coverings and preferably gloves, and the number of customers allowed in the store at one time is being limited to adhere to social distancing rules.
Ruth’s House invites the public to stop in and browse a large selection of household goods, including several sewing machines, decorative pieces, bedding, drapes and more. The shop also carries a big selection of books by best-selling authors, along with some travel and history books — all of which are two for $1.
The thrift shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop is closed on Sundays. For more information, email info@ruthsthriftshop.com or call 978-521-5575.
Plaistow Library celebrates 20 years
PLAISTOW — This month marks the 20 anniversary of the Plaistow Public Library being in the “new” building at 85 Main St. The library is currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but pickup and online services are still being offered.
Curbside checkout is currently by appointment only, and people can browse through the online catalog.
If you have materials to return, use the dropbox.
The library is quarantining materials for five days. There are no late fees.
The library is offering virtual programmings like yoga classes and virtual book clubs. Check online for the latest information.
Visit online at plaistowlibrary.com.