METHUEN — The Methuen branch of the YMCA is ready to carry on the work of the Methuen Cares Center, a food assistance program that was run by the city.
“We definitely are excited about this,” said Frank Kenneally, CEO of the Merrimack Valley YMCA. “We already have some of these programs in place, and this will allow us to do even more, and continue the work that was being done by Methuen Cares.”
The Methuen Cares Center was founded in March 2020 by Mayor Neil Perry to help citizens who were going hungry during the pandemic.
The Methuen Cares Center also partnered with the Methuen Backpack Program, which provides school children with food for weekends and school breaks, but the Backpack Program will continue, said City Councilor Joel Faretra.
The Methuen Cares Center relied on donations, and initially operated out of an empty storefront at The Loop shopping center before eventually settling in the school system’s Central Administration building at 10 Ditson Place.
But with the program closing down, the City Council voted last month to transfer a cooler, freezer, food storage boxes and some office equipment valued at $15,228 to the YMCA.
“The funding for the Methuen Cares Center has run out, but the issue of food insecurity for many individuals and families in Methuen is not going away,” said D.J. Beauregard, Methuen’s acting mayor. “To help address this issue of food insecurity in our community, the Perry Administration has developed a creative plan to keep the program alive while essentially privatizing it.”
Kenneally said that the extra equipment will allow the YMCA to supplement a monthly Mobile Food Market that is held at the Methuen branch of the YMCA.
“What we currently do in Methuen is a collaboration with Greater Boston Food Bank,” Kenneally said. “They bring a truck with 10,000 pounds of food. They leave it on a Saturday morning. Cars drive through and we distribute food into cars and we usually serve about 200 people.”
Like the Methuen Cares Center, this Mobile Food Market was started in 2020 as a response to the pandemic.
“I think we saw definitely that food insecurity was on the rise during the pandemic, and so we saw ourselves as an organization that could rally around this and find a way to help,” Kenneally said.
But the equipment from the Methuen Cares Center will allow them to offer food assistance on a more regular basis.
“That program with Greater Boston is a very quick thing,” Kenneally said. “This would allow us to do more and add additional days during the month to support the city of Methuen.”
He said that the transfer of equipment from the Methuen Cares Center to the YMCA hasn’t been formalized yet, beyond the City Council’s vote.
But Kenneally also echoes Beauregard in stressing that food insecurity has not dropped since the beginning of the pandemic, and assistance programs throughout the Merrimack Valley are all still busy.
“We still get the same amount of people coming through in that Mobile Food Market in Methuen,” he said. “We’re still getting numbers at our Lawrence facility and its food pantry on Thursdays. It still is an issue.”
