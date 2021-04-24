ANDOVER – The Fall 2 football season, which spanned from late February through this past Thursday, has been different.
Disjointed seems an apt description for a year with no pre-season workouts, sparsely attended stadiums, and no championships at stake due to the shortened schedule.
But for two Andover boys, no matter the upheaval, being a part of the team has buoyed them through the most difficult times.
In mid-February, as they anticipated the start of the season, Connor and Will Sheehan suddenly and unexpectedly lost their father, Tom, at age 55.
It seemed like COVID-19, his wife Karyn Sheehan said, with its hallmark chills, body aches, grogginess and exhaustion. So Tom got a test and some blood work.
While he was negative for the virus, a few days later his primary care doctor called for an immediate meeting to discuss the other results.
He was diagnosed with leukemia, eventually going to a Boston hospital. Four days later he was dead.
“It was just so quick, everything,” said Karyn.
Even as they grieved, Connor, 17, a senior, and Will, 15, a sophomore, were on the Andover High football field as the season began seven days later.
“Football has been a really good distraction for the boys,” Karyn said. “They’ve been home so much and remote for school. Getting outside with fresh air playing their favorite sport with tons of friends on the team has been a blessing.”
Looking back at the day of Tom’s wake, Andover High football coach E.J. Perry recalls being struck by two things in particular.
There was the nostalgia of seeing the 1988 Andover High prom photo of Tom and Karyn, who were high school sweethearts going off to college before getting married and eventually settling back home.
And there was the impact of witnessing Will and Connor’s resolve to remain committed to football.
“Coach, we can’t wait for Monday,” Perry said they told him, referring to the first day of practice.
Given their father’s career in Andover as an athlete, and later a coach, it’s easy to draw a line to the boys’ dedication.
“I have lived in Andover for 56 years and played and coached in Andover, so townies have a special place in my heart,” Perry said. “He played for the same coaches that I did: the Great Dick Collins and the insurmountable Wil Hixon.”
For his sons, his support for the team when he was alive — he used to video the junior varsity games and put them on YouTube for fans and players to view — and the legacy left in his wake are an inspiration.
“I always wanted to make (my dad) proud, try my hardest, give it my all,” said Connor, a senior linebacker, whose season took off immediately when in his second game against Lowell he made two big plays by recovering a fumble that turned into a quick touchdown and tackling the Lowell quarterback in the end zone for a safety. And that performance remained strong, with Connor finishing off the season as the second leading tackler.
“I’d see him in the stands and could hear him screaming when I make a tackle,” Connor said. “There were times I’d make a big hit and I knew he was smiling up above.”
On Senior Night in early April, the couple’s oldest son, Sam, a freshman at Northeastern University, represented their father and walked his mother onto the field when Connor’s name was called.
It was an emotional moment, Karyn noted, one of many that come with adjusting to a sudden, traumatic loss.
Tom, for instance, had been the primary parent involved in researching college options for Connor.
“His dad did all that stuff,” Karyn said. “It’s been difficult for Connor, in the throes of trying to decide where to go. He was accepted everywhere except one school, and that threw us for a loop.”
Friends stepped in to fill gaps, also. When Connor went on a two-day visit to Purdue University in Indiana last month, an Andover family took him and his older brother, Sam.
“Connor loved the trip and the school,” Karyn said. “He was beaming when he returned. It was nice to see the campus even though his father couldn’t take him.”
Karyn recalls a time when soon after she and Tom were married, she wanted to leave the Merrimack Valley and blaze their own trail elsewhere. Tom, however, said he had to go back to Andover.
Reflecting on their life in Andover and the response the family has been met with in these difficult times, she knows it was the right decision.
“It hasn’t been easy,” she said. “But the town has been great. The support from everyone at the school has meant a lot to our family. I don’t know where we’d be without it.”
Perry said he has marveled watching and coaching the boys nearly every day.
The fact the Connor had probably his greatest game as a Golden Warrior on Thursday night’s finale over Chelmsford, 38-0, with 14 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery was not a surprise.
“Covid has brought many changes to football, but one benefit has been the daily temperature check,” Perry said. “While it is a pain in the neck, it gives a coach a chance to talk to each boy individually and they have to take off their helmets and look in your eyes.”
And he added, “I’ve marveled at their steely blue eyes that stare back at me with a sparkle and a kindness. I’ve been perplexed by their focus and steadiness that they have managed through the death of their father. I know Tom is proud.”
Bill O’Brien on his pal
Former Andover resident Bill O’Brien received a text from Andover High football coach E.J. Perry about the surprise passing of his friend and former teammate Tom Sheehan.
O’Brien, currently the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, said it was shocking.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said of their days playing football at Andover High. “We — Tom and I — were offensive linemen on the West Andover Redskins. Billy Deluca was the coach. Kevin Carney was the offensive line coach. And Mike Lane was the star of the team at quarterback and running the ball.”
In fact, Lane had sent O’Brien a team photo of the West Andover team years ago, and he recalls that he and Tom were sitting next to each other.
“Tom was always a happy, sociable kid,” O’Brien said. “Just a good guy, someone you wanted to be around. It’s not fair to lose a guy like that, with a great family.”
GoFundMe.com page for college fund
A fund was started for the three sons of Tom and Karyn Sheehan soon after Tom died of leukemia in February. It is intended to help with the college expenses for Sam, Connor and Will.
Those interested should go to this GoFundMe.com and search for the Tom Sheehan Memorial Education Fund.