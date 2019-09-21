METHUEN — At least 300 people stood silently in Elmwood Cemetery waiting for a stranger’s casket to arrive.
No one in the makeshift crowd knew personal touches about the woman about to be laid to rest, like the color of her eyes, her favorite meal or her fondest childhood memory.
They knew only two things about the 84 years Eileen Robichaud lived — she served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and she outlived most of her family, leaving very few to attend her burial.
Aaron Mizen, a veteran and director at Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, invited the public to honor her.
He was astounded by the response Friday, he said.
Mizen learned enough about Robichaud through military records and scant documentation to write her obituary last week. It was seen by many in The Eagle-Tribune.
The write-up gave a glimpse at an only child who grew up in Methuen, graduated from Searles High School in 1953, and left town right after to serve her country as an aviation mechanic.
Veterans from across the region showed up for her Friday morning under a cloudless blue sky. They wore dress uniforms as signs of camaraderie.
The servicemen and women were joined in the crowd by local and state politicians, first responders, husbands and wives, friends, co-workers, singles and 40 kids from Andover’s Wood Hill Middle School. They were accompanied by their teacher, who read about Robichaud in the newspaper.
The kids weren’t required to go, a chaperone said, they volunteered.
Plaistow resident Gary Ingham, a member of a nonprofit group Rolling Thunder that raises awareness of veterans and prisoners of war, made sure the students knew the importance of their decision.
“We’re here to give her the respect she deserves,” Ingham said. “You guys being here today, you don’t know what that means to most of the people standing here.”
He went on, “I don’t know any of you, but I’m proud of each and every one of you for being here.”
Each student laid a donated red or white rose on Robichaud’s grave after songs and salutes.
Their flowers joined giant blooms of hydrangeas in dark purple hues and bright blues, along with grocery store arrangements wrapped in plastic sleeves.
Only three onlookers knew Robichaud — a trio of distant cousins who flew in from across the country.
They were able to shed a little light on who she was. According to them, she would have loved the patriotic gesture in Elmwood Cemetery.