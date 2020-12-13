NORTH ANDOVER — After his mother died from colon cancer last summer, Magnus Julin, 13, and his father, Erik, spent several days in their basement workshop making something personal and special to serve as her final resting place.
“One of the things we did after she passed was build an urn for her ashes,” Erik said. “We basically hunkered down for three or four days together down there working out how to do it.”
Prior to her death, Magnus’ mother, Debra, coordinated the social media for Magnus Woodsmith, the woodworking business the father-son duo created about five years ago.
“It’s not necessarily a family business, but a family hobby,” explained Magnus, who is an eighth-grader at St. John’s Prep in Danvers.
“I had always helped dad in the basement with his projects, whether that be furniture, mirrors or what not,” Magnus said. “And one day he taught me to make fire starters or kindling and I thought it might be a fun idea to start selling them to learn a little bit about business.”
Erik said his son has always had an entrepreneurial mindset. When Magnus was in the second grade and his dad went to visit his class, the teacher asked the kids what they wanted to be when they grew up. Some said they wanted to be football players, but Magnus said he wanted to be a businessman.
“He’s kind of independent. He doesn’t need an allowance,” Erik said of his son. “He does very well with the business right now and he’s well set up.”
Using a table saw, drill press and several routers, Magnus and his father carefully craft the cutting boards, charcuterie boards for meats, and carving blocks available for sale on their website, https://magnuswoodsmith.com/.
One of the biggest sellers on the site, said Magnus, is the cheese boards, which cost about $20 each.
“They are thin boards that are designed for serving rather than cutting,’’ Magnus said. “They seem to be really popular.”
A surprisingly big-seller is nautical trays.
“Basically it’s a tray with different kinds of stripes made of different kinds of wood,” Erik said. “We have stainless steel boat cleats — two of those — that act as handles.”
The wood used to make their products is locally sourced. Magnus said some of the wood comes right out of their yard on Raleigh Tavern Lane. Other wood they purchase comes from area lumber yards, including Holt & Bugbee in Tewksbury.
Some of their cheese boards have an interesting mixed-color scheme resulting from cherry with maple and walnut striped wood. One of their nautical trays — which sells for $105 — is composed of cherry, black walnut and maple wood with bird’s eye stripes.