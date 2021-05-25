AMESBURY — A 1998 graduate of Amesbury High School is a contestant on a new horticulture design competition show now streaming on Discovery Plus.
“Clipped” is a competitive six-episode series featuring seven contestants with a talent for all things topiary. As touted by Discovery Plus, these contestants are a “real life ‘Edward Scissorhands.’”
Through a series of weekly challenges, “Clipped” asks contestants to create sculptures through the fine pruning of shrubbery, plants and flowers. Each week, judges have to eliminate a person from the show. The winner of the final episode will be declared the champion and win the grand cash prize of $50,000.
Ryan Zoeller, 41, has been drawn to art and design for most of his life. As a child growing up in Amesbury, he would ride his bike to Newburyport to visit art galleries and take drawing classes.
His interest in botanicals, specifically, can likely be attributed to his grandmother, who he spent a lot of time with helping in her garden.
“I just loved playing in the dirt and the mud,” he said.
After high school, Zoeller earned his bachelor’s degree in interior design from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. He worked at an interior design firm before moving into floral and event design.
He now works as creative director of David Beahm Experiences, a luxury events company in New York, where he lives.
Speaking about his experience on “Clipped,” Zoeller described the filming as “really fun and exciting.”
He was especially grateful to meet the judges of the show, including businesswoman and gardening icon Martha Stewart, landscape architect Fernando Wong and landscape and horticultural expert Chris Lambton.
Zoeller also enjoyed filming with the other contestants: Mike “Gibby Siz” Gibson of Youngstown, Ohio; Edward “Cowboy” Pequignot of Kent, Connecticut; Meghan Petricka of Eden Prarie, Minnesota; Jade Rojas of Brooklyn, New York; Juan Villanueva of New York; and Marie Danielle Vil-Young of Franklin Park, New Jersey.
“It’s a funny and quirky show,” he said.
Zoeller’s favorite flower is the banana orchid. Though he didn’t get to use any in challenges on the show, Zoeller has enjoyed working them into pieces in the past.
“Their roots are really interesting and they’re really fun to hang,” Zoeller said, noting that he also likes working with mosses and ferns.
When asked where his inspiration comes from, Zoeller said a lot of it stems from his travels and the world around him.
He particularly enjoys living in New York City, saying, “Every time I turn around, there is something beautiful that I am taking a photo of that’s inspiring me to think of some other way to reinterpret it.”
Zoeller is also drawn to all things nautical.
Growing up on the coast and along the Merrimack River, he has always loved the water and sailing with his father.
Though Zoeller no longer lives in Amesbury, he enjoys coming back to visit his family.
New episodes of “Clipped,” hosted by actor Michael Urie, air Wednesdays on Discover Plus.
For more, visit discoveryplus.com.