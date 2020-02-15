Richard Stanley retired as North Andover police chief in 2011 – but he never really retired.
Stanley led the Wareham Police Department for several years and then embarked on an entrepreneurial career. He co-founded BOLO Mobile, a secure public safety image- and video-sharing app that enables police to instantly disperse and receive images and video of wanted or missing people.
BOLO Mobile, headquartered in Chelmsford, was recently purchased by NexGen Public Safety Solutions, Connecticut’s leading provider of law enforcement and emergency services software.
BOLO Mobile, named after a popular police acronym for "be on the lookout," was "created by law enforcement professionals for law enforcement professionals," Stanley said.
The software emerged from discussions between a police officer and a computer professional about how to more effectively distribute images and video to officers, he explained.
"I’m so excited and proud to offer this amazing product to our customers," NexGen chief executive officer Sal Annunziato said.
"This app is a true lifesaver," he continued. "It renders obsolete the time-consuming, multi-step process of getting a photo or video and distributing it to police agencies."
With BOLO Mobile, officers just snap a photo or record video with their cell phones, hit a button and every member of his or her department or beyond has it, he explained.
"BOLO Mobile means quicker location of missing persons, faster apprehension of suspects and increased safety — officers get instant bad-guy alerts. Hats off to the guys who developed this software and put it in the field."
The system, which is used by about 25 police agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, is cloud-based, meaning it operates independently of other department software, Stanley said. It uses the highest level of encryption, equivalent to that used in banking, he added.
The Methuen, Andover, North Andover, Lawrence, Lowell, Tewksbury and Haverhill police departments use BOLO Mobile, he said, as does Salem, New Hampshire's.
Stanley, who had a 38-year career in law enforcement, operates a consulting firm that specializes in advising police departments, RMS Associates Inc.
"We provide private-sector solutions that solve the challenges faced by police agencies," he said.
As an example, he cited the Nuance Dragon voice recognition system, which enables police officers to write reports without having to type them.
"This makes police reporting more efficient," he said. Officers are able to write reports that are more detailed and timely, he noted.
When the report is complete, it is transmitted to the station. An officer can write a complete report without having to take his or her eyes off the road and this enhances safety for law enforcement personnel, he said.
Stanley is working with the New York Police Department on an early intervention system, he said.